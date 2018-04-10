Man accused of filming girls inside a dressing room at the Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 24-year-old man is accused of placing his cellphone under a fitting room door to film underaged girls at the Gardens Mall, according to a Palm Beach Gardens police report.

Police say Sean Power, of suburban Lake Worth, intentionally filmed three 14-year-old girls changing their clothes without their knowledge.

An employee at PacSun said he saw Power in the changing area bend down, pull out his phone, and place it upwards into the dressing room on April 9 around 6:30 p.m. He said he knew three young girls were in the room and then saw Power filming them, the report states.

A second clothing store employee said she saw Power “lurking” outside the store window. He went into the store but went back into the changing room area of the store, an officer wrote in the report. She said she felt his behavior was "weird" so she requested mall security.

The manager asked Power to leave. By the time security arrived, Power had run from the store and left the mall in his car. Officers pulled him over and arrested him.

The girls told police they didn’t know what was happening.

Power is facing three video voyeurism charges. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he will be placed on house arrest if he is able to post bail. He was ordered to not have contact with any malls or minors.