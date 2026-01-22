Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE: Day 5 of Semmie Williams Jr. trial

WPTV
Semmie Williams Jr. as opening statements begin during his trial Jan. 15, 2026
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial for Semmie Williams Jr. is scheduled to continue today, after Williams took to the stand on Wednesday to provide his testimony.

Williams faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, who was riding his bike near his home in Palm Beach Gardens in November 2021 when police said he was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by Williams, who had no ties to the community or the teen.

On Thursday morning, the judge granted the State's order to examine Williams' competency. Williams also handed the judge a document stating he no longer wants his lawyer's services, and the judge left her chambers to review it.

Before the judge left the room, Williams again mentioned being physically harmed by electronic devices.

After a short recess, the judge proceeded to ask Williams questions under oath about why he wants to remove his attorneys from the trial. Williams stated that he feels he is not getting a fair trial because of the way evidence is being presented. Williams also said he would like to review all the case facts, the case report, gang stalking videos and more.

