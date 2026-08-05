Driver going 100 mph on Palm Beach Gardens roadway faces vehicular homicide charge

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A man has been arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly four-vehicle crash that occurred last month in Palm Beach Gardens.

The crash occurred on July 9 at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Victoria Falls Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious adult male trapped inside a white Audi A4.

Police officers immediately began administering lifesaving measures and transported the victim to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Following an extensive investigation, it was revealed that Akash Das, 29, was driving recklessly a Cadillac Lyriq northbound on Central Boulevard at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone before colliding with the white Audi A4 at the intersection.

Das was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains active and ongoing. Police have not released the name of the victim.