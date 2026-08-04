Back-to-school season is the perfect time for moms to reset their fitness goals

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — When kids go back to school, it can be an opportunity for moms to reset their health and fitness goals — and experts say you don't need to spend hours in the gym to see results.

According to fitness experts, if weight loss is your goal, the sweet spot is 30 to 45 minutes of exercise.

I recently connected with an instructor at Crunch Fitness in Palm Beach Gardens who said the focus should be on consistency.

"In and out and you're done," Samantha Zanin, an instructor at Crunch Fitness, said. "It's all about consistency over time spent in the gym. We've seen moms drop their kids off at the bus stop and they come in 5 minutes late, but they still make it happen."

That 30 to 45 minutes is also more realistic for those with a busy schedule. There is also a growing focus on staying active for mental health.

"You can do it and, and it makes me feel stronger. It makes me feel good about myself and I go about my day," Linda Ruth, a class participant, said. "It's always different. Not a lot of the exercises, she changes them up. It's different and it's good."

Robin Williams, another participant, said that although her kids are grown, she tries to exercise every day.

"For the most part I'm going to do some form of cardio and I'm going tp do some form of strength training," she said. "Strength training is important no matter what age we are and more importantly, when we get older."

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