NTSB: Pilot error caused fatal helicopter crash in Bahamas that killed coal billionaire Chris Cline, 6 others

MIAMI — Federal officials say pilot error caused the helicopter crash that killed coal billionaire Chris Cline, a Palm Beach County resident, and six others in the Bahamas in 2019.

A National Transportation Safety Board released Thursday says the two pilots' decision to take off over water in dark night conditions with no external visual reference resulted in spatial disorientation and the subsequent crash off Big Grand Cay.

Marshall University via NBC News Channel Chris Cline, a West Virginia native who built a coal empire and a reputation for charitable giving, was one of 7 people killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas.

Killed in the July 2019 crash were Cline, the two pilots, Cline's 22-year-old daughter and three of her friends.

Investigators determined that the pilots were likely under external pressure from Cline.

His daughter and one of her friends were ill and Cline wanted them taken from his private island to a Florida hospital.