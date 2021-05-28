Watch
Man drowns at MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach

Fire Rescue says two men were swimming when victim went under
NORTH PALM BEACH — One unidentified man died while swimming at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon, North Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

The fire department was dispatched at 3:31 p.m.

A group of four people, between 40 and 50, were at the park, North Palm Beach Fire Rescue District Chief Scott Freseman told WPTV.
Two men were swimming in fairly shallow water but one of them went under and the other person lost sight of him.

Freseman said the group searched for him and several minutes later they found him floating near the surface. He was pulled out and CPR was performed.

North Palm Beach Fire Rescue also performed CPR all the way to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The incident has been turned over to the the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The park is on a barrier island

According to the park's website, "swimming is allowed from anywhere on our beach, depending upon the status of the beach safety flags."

