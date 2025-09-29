New yarn shop Happy Place Yarns opens in Jupiter with focus on building creative community

JUPITER, Fla. — A new yarn shop is opening in Jupiter this week with a mission that extends far beyond selling colorful threads — it's about weaving together a community of crafters and friends.

Happy Place Yarns opens Oct. 1st, offering residents a space where creativity meets connection. When you walk into the shop, you'll find shelves full of inspiration and plenty of opportunities to make new friends.

WATCH BELOW: Happy Place Yarns opens in Jupiter to build crafting community

"People come in to buy their yarn, and they leave with all new friends. We have a table in the back, and people just come in every day and sit and knit around the table, and it's our safe place. Everybody says, 'Oh, this is better than therapy,'" owner Alane Griffin said.

Griffin said opening the store was never just about the yarn.

"It was about the community … the people in this room, around the table, that really brought me to this decision to open the shop," Griffin said.

Happy Place Yarns is also a place to learn. The store will offer classes from beginner knitting and crochet to technique workshops and knit-alongs with world-renowned designers.

"We also have a help table every morning, so when you have a mistake, you have a place to come first thing in the morning to get it fixed," Griffin said.

And while the shop is new, the mission has always been clear.

"I'm just excited to get new people in to become part of our community. We just want it to be our safe place to come together and be creative," Griffin said.

Happy Place Yarns is located just off A1A, north of the Loxahatchee River, at 1432 S Cypress Drive, Suite #21. Griffin said she is ready to knit the community closer together.

