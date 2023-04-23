Jupiter Medical Center to build 92-bed patient tower at $110 million cost

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Medical Center is moving forward with plans for a new five-story, 92-bed patient tower after final approval by the Town of Jupiter last week.

The $110 million project will add to the hospital’s existing 248-bed capacity with a target completion of May 2025. The tower also will include support facilities, including a pharmacy, and administration offices.

North of the tower, the medical center also will build a five-deck garage with 800 parking spaces at an estimated cost of $25 million. It is currently a standard parking lot.

The new patient tower will extend from the east side of the hospital toward the border of the property and will be 135,016 square feet of space. The tower will also house its own support facilities, like a pharmacy, and administration offices.

The independent, not-for-profit medical center at 1210 S. Old Dixie Highway plans to expand inpatient care, including oncology, cardiovascular and orthopedics.

“Jupiter Medical Center is currently undergoing the most transformative period in our 44-year history,” Dr. Amit Rastogi, MD, the president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center, said in a news release. “We have several expansion projects underway to ensure our community continues to have access to the highest quality health care and best patient experience for generations to come – and right where they need it, close to home.”

Later this year, the hospital will open its $100 million Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute that will feature 16 smart operating rooms and two hybrid operating suites in 90,000 square. In February, had a celebratory topping-off ceremony.

Former professional race-car driver and Jupiter resident Johnny Gray and his wife, Terry, are namesakes of the institute because of their $25 million donation.

More than 15,000 traditional and minimally invasive surgical procedures are performed at Jupiter Medical Center annually.

In January, the hospital announced the completion of the expansion and renovation of the emergency department. The Petrocelli Emergency Center increased capacity by 30% with the addition of 11 ER rooms and eight Fast Track bays to treat patients with non-life-threatening ailments.

