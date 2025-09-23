Florida voucher program, population growth creates wait-list for Jupiter Christian School

JUPITER, Fla. — Nestled along Delaware Boulevard, you'll find Jupiter Christian School.

For more than 60 years the school has enriched students lives providing Christian education for grades K-12.

President Jay Boggess told WPTV's Christy Waite, their student population is bursting at the seams. Over the last decade the school has seen their population grow from 750 to 800 students to now 1,100.

Boggess said school choice is giving parents the freedom to choose where their kids go to school. Florida's state voucher program gives families scholarships regardless of income.

Boggess said that 92% of Jupiter Christian students are using school vouchers. The population boom at the school is also due to people moving into the area.

With school choice giving parents more options, Jupiter Christian has 700 students on a wait list. Boggess said they are turning people down, because they do not have the capacity to fit all of them.

Waite caught up with Rebecca Wilder, a mom of three. Wilder and her husband both attended public school. Thanks to the school vouchers, she now has two of her kids enrolled at Jupiter Christian.

"You want to be engaged in your kids academic learning process. With the voucher program, I can be involved in what my kids are learning" Wilder said.

Wilder's son, Cayden Allula, has a 4.18 GPA and plays on the schools football team. Thanks to his academic and athletic success, he has accepted an offer to the Naval Academy, where he will be a receiver for the football team.

Allula said none of it would be possible without his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the school vouchers.

As Jupiter Christian continues to grow, Boggess said it is time to expand their school to keep up with the growth.

"One of these strategic initiatives is to reset and expand Jupiter school, right here in Jupiter," Boggess told WPTV. "There is a lot of leg work that needs to be done but, Lord willing, we will be open 2028-2029 school year."