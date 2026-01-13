84-year-old Florida golfer achieves rare feat with eagle and hole-in-one in same round

JUPITER, Fla. — When you ask 84-year-old Mike Garofalo who he is, he has a simple answer: just your average man.

"Thank god I have a terrific wife, we have four children, nine grandchildren, and we just had our third great-grandchild," Garofalo said.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Florida golfer achieves rare feat with eagle and hole-in-one in same round

He said everyone is out of the house, so he's keeping himself busy these days on the golf course.

"I've been doing it a long time, and it's a challenging sport, a very difficult sport because there are so many different aspects to it. It's always a challenge," Garofalo said.

A challenge that Garofalo accepts.

He's been playing for over 60 years and has quite the trophy room, including honors for eight holes in ones.

But his greatest day on the course was last Tuesday.

"I had a birdie on the second hole, then we got to the seventh hole, and I hit my tee shot, and it went through the trees and on the green about 12 feet from the pin, and I sank it for an eagle," Garofalo said.

Oh, but his lucky day didn't stop there.

"Then I made a par, and I got to the 11th hole, and I hit the shot. Someone said Gee, that looks really good. I get to the green, and I don't see the ball," Garofalo said.

After looking, they found it in the most unlikely place.

"We can't find the ball, and one of the guys looks in the cup and says There it is," Garofalo said.

With that shot, Garofalo says he was seven under, arguably the greatest round he's ever had.

"I immediately got on the phone with my children, and they went on to share with their children as well," Garofalo said.

