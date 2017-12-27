Armed robbery in Jupiter turns into police chase

JUPITER, Fla. - Jupiter Police say an armed robbery in the Pine Garden South area turned into a police chase all the way to Riviera Beach on Wednesday.

The five suspects went southbound in their car but then bailed out in Riviera Beach at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd. and Garden Road.

Officers from Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Riviera Beach were on full alert to find the suspects.

They searched the brush with they guns drawn.

K-9 officers yelled at the suspects to come out or otherwise they would get bit.

After about 15 minutes police say all five suspects were caught and arrested.

Jupiter Police said there was one victim from the armed robbery, who is at Jupiter Medical Center. They did not say what condition the victim was in.