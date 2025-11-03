'Swim Shady' released back home for the holidays after getting struck by boat

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is celebrating another successful turtle rehabilitation story following the release of "Swim Shady" Monday morning.

Swim Shady was brought by Inwater Research Group in Port St. Lucie to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in August 2025 after being found stranded with buoyancy issues from getting hit by a boat.

The 268-pound loggerhead turtle was found to be carrying sea turtle eggs, had limited vision and was anemic. She underwent surgery to remove the upper part of her shell and recovered with antibiotics and other supportive care.

Swim Shady's clever name was selected in a contest held by travel brand Pacsafe, which sponsored the turtle's rehabilitation.