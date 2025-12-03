Stuart driver charged after striking 12-year-old in crosswalk, child airlifted

STUART, Fla. — A 12-year-old child was struck by a pickup truck while crossing in a marked crosswalk in Stuart and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Stuart Police Department responded to the vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the intersection of Bayou Avenue.

Initial reports indicate the child was crossing the street within the marked crosswalk when a red Chevrolet pickup truck traveling eastbound on MLK Jr. Boulevard struck the child.

Officers and Stuart Fire Rescue personnel quickly rendered aid before the child was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach for further evaluation. Police said it appears the child did not suffer serious injuries.

The driver has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while their license was suspended with knowledge and cited for failing to yield right of way at a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Stuart Police Department is reminding all motorists to remain alert, reduce speed in pedestrian areas, and use extra caution around school zones and crosswalks to help keep the community safe.

