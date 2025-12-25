"Santa's helper" arrested for attacking store manager with donation stand

STUART, Fla. — A Salvation Army bell ringer was arrested after becoming intoxicated on duty and attacking a store manager with a donation kettle tripod.

Steven Pavlik, 63, was hired as a bell ringer stationed at the Salvation Army collection site at the Publix on Kanner Highway.

"Instead of spreading holiday cheer, Pavlik acted more like bad santa becoming intoxicated on duty and aggressively confronting people walking by, creating a major disturbance outside the store," the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said on Facebook.

According to MCSO, the Publix manager came outside to speak to Pavlik about his behavior. He became violent and attempted to impale the manager with the donation kettle tripod. The manager was not injured in the attack.

Pavlik fled the scene after the incident, but deputies later located him at his residence and took him into custody. He was transported to the Martin County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.