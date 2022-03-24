Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Flotilla 59 to celebrate 80th anniversary this weekend in Stuart

Flotilla 59 in Stuart
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Flotilla 59 was named Flotilla of the Year two years ago.
Flotilla 59 in Stuart
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 12:11:52-04

STUART, Fla. — On Saturday, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59 is celebrating 80 years of boater safety and education at Sand Sprit Park in Port Salerno.

The open house and celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be used to hammer home the importance of your safety and others.

“We do a lot of boater education. We do vessel inspections to make sure your boat is up to speed for safety concerns of course,” said USCG Auxiliary Public Affairs Officer Price Gillenwater. “We do GPS course, we do the mandatory Florida safe boater class.”

There are over one million registered recreational vessels in Florida and over 800 auxiliary Flotillas in the U.S.

Two years ago, Flotilla 59 was named Flotilla of the Year.

Click here, for more information about the celebration.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News