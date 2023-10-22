Watch Now
Body found in wooded area near Walmart Supercenter in Stuart

Area is frequently by homeless people, Martin County Sheriff's Office says
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 13:58:34-04

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday after a body was found just north of the Walmart Supercenter in Stuart.

The Criminal Investigation Division and crime scene investigators have cordoned off a wooded area, the sheriff's office posted on Fascebook.

The Walmart is located at 4001 SE Federal Highway.

The wooded area is often frequented by homeless individuals, the agency said.

The area is near a busy intersection that leads to the shopping plaza.

A visible law enforcement will be present for a couple of hours, the sheriff's office said in the post at 12:05 p.m.

Information about the deceased person is not yet available.

