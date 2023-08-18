Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Sandsprit Park in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A bacteria advisory is in effect for the waters near Sandsprit Park in Stuart after results from water samples taken on Wednesday showed high levels of enteric bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County issued the advisory Friday.

Enteric bacteria can be found in the intestines of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is indicative of fecal pollution. These bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes, according to the department.

The advisory will remain in effect at this location until results show consistent readings in the good range. The area will be tested again on Monday, the department said.

