Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV on Sunday morning in Palm City, the Martin County's Sheriff Office said.

Crews responded to the crash at 11:45 a.m. at 8626 SW Citrus Blvd., near the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center, the agency posted on Twitter.

Three people in the SUV were injured, and transported to the hospital, including 2 children who suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

An initial investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling at 120 mph when it struck the SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Both lanes of Citrus are expected to be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office said.



