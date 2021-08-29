Mapp Road Town Center ribbon cutting ceremony held in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Mapp Road Town Center was held Saturday in Palm City.

The project was brought to life by the Martin County Community Redevelopment Agency.

The center is located between SW Martin Highway and SW Martin Downs Boulevard.

The project took about a year and a half to complete and includes additional parking and opportunity for businesses to flourish.

“As you can see, the community is excited. They’ve been waiting for this for decades and it’s landscaping, irrigation, water quality, road paving, lights. A place for people to gather like they are gathering today. We couldn’t be more happy,” said Ed Ciampi, Martin County Commissioner with District 5.

A new pedestal clock is also in the works and Martin County has more projects that will be completed soon includoing a ripple project featuring ecological artwork.

Learn more at https://www.martin.fl.us/.

