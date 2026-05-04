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Driver airlifted to hospital after van vs. box truck crash in Palm City

A crash involving a van and a box truck in Palm City prompted a helicopter response. Drivers should avoid Citrus Blvd. and SW Zarella St.
MCSO crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office
MCSO crash
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PALM CITY, Fla. — A crash involving a van and a box truck sent at least one person to the hospital on Monday in Martin County.

WATCH:

Driver airlifted to hospital after van vs. box truck crash in Palm City

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to the crash at Citrus Boulevard and Southwest Zarella Street in Palm City. The driver of the van was airlifted to the hospital.

MCSO says there are injuries, though they have not specified how severe.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

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