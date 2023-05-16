Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who struck child on bike in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child on a bicycle one week ago in Jensen Beach, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Around 9 a.m. May 8, the child was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Northwest Eugenia Street and Northwest Federal Highway. Culver's Restaurant is located on the northeast corner.

The vehicle described as a smaller white four-door car driven by an elderly man in a MCSO post on Facebook.

The child sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital.

"Anybody who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call Deputy Eric Day with any information you may have," MCSO posted on Facebook.

The agency's non-emergency phone number is 772-220-7000.

