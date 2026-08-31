2 people, dog safe after garage fire sparks from lithium-ion battery in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Two people and a dog are safe Monday morning after a garage fire in Jensen Beach that firefighters believe was caused by a charging lithium-ion battery.

Martin County Fire Rescue and Stuart Fire Rescue crews responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Cypress Lane just after 6:30 a.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from a garage.

The homeowner told firefighters they had been charging a lithium-ion battery in the garage when the fire started. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to other structures.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in smartphones, laptops, e-bikes, scooters, and many other electronic devices. While generally safe when used properly, they can pose fire risks if damaged, overcharged, or exposed to extreme temperatures.

The National Fire Prevention Association provides additional safety guidelines for lithium-ion battery use on their website.