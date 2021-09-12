Memorial walk to remember Perrin Damron held in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The community of Indiantown will be gathering along the overpass off SR 710 to do a memorial walk and lay roses on the canal to remember the woman who was killed about a week ago.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Perrin Damron, 23, was found in a canal near Indiantown.

Authorities said the young mother went missing on Friday September 3rd, when deputies said the suspect, Eric Westergard, 45, picked her up at her home in Stuart.

He was arrested during that weekend when she went missing.

According to detectives , Westergard claimed the two were in an intimate relationship while he was also dating her mother.

While at his pool, Westergard says she hit her head and was knocked unconscious.

He said he disposed of her body in a waterway overpass using large bags, tape, rope and a cinder block.

The sheriff's office said surveillance video captured by a neighbor ultimately led to the suspect's arrest and is charged with first degree murder.

Investigators said he has a criminal history of animal neglect and simple battery in Palm Beach County.

The victim is survived by her son, who is only a toddler.

The memorial walk is expected to start around 7 p.m.