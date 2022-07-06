Watch Now
Indiantown gas leak forces evacuations

Martin County Fire Rescue
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 06, 2022
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — An Indiantown neighborhood was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning because of a gas leak, authorities said.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a two-inch commercial gas line was ruptured around 9 a.m. in the area of of Southwest Palm Beach Street and Southwest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"The surrounding areas have been evacuated," the agency tweeted.

A HAZMAT team responded to the scene and clamped the line, stopping the leak.

A spokesperson for Martin County Fire Rescue said a gas company arrived to make the necessary repairs, and the evacuation order was lifted before 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured. Officials said it's unclear how the line got ruptured. However, construction was taking place in the area.

