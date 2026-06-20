Electric car transport carrier hauling 6 Teslas catches fire, shuts down Turnpike and I-95 in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A vehicle carrier transporting six Teslas erupted into flames late Friday night along the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 120 in Hobe Sound, forcing the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of the turnpike and temporarily shutting down parts of Interstate 95.

Martin County Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the blaze. When deputies arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed. The driver had already disconnected the truck from the burning trailer.

Due to the intensity of the fire, heavy smoke, and concerns regarding potential hazardous materials, traffic in the area was brought to a standstill for an extended period while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

A wind shift prompted the additional closure of north and southbound lanes of I-95. Drivers were asked to avoid both the turnpike and I-95 while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

As of Saturday morning, both the Florida Turnpike and I-95 have reopened and traffic is flowing freely.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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