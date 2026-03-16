Deputies respond to young man found floating in Hobe Sound waterway

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found floating in the waterway in Hobe Sound Monday morning.

Deputies say that paddle boarders discovered a young man near the 11000 block of Indian River Drive North.

Good Samaritans were able to bring him back to shore and perform CPR. He was then taken to a local hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified and his condition is unknown at this time.

Expect a heavy law enforcement presence in that area, specifically the intersection of SE Cabot Street and SE Heckler Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.