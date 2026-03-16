Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyHobe Sound

Actions

Deputies respond to young man found floating in Hobe Sound waterway

MCSO scene March 16, 2026
MCSO
MCSO on scene in Hobe Sound March 16, 2026.
MCSO scene March 16, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found floating in the waterway in Hobe Sound Monday morning.

Deputies say that paddle boarders discovered a young man near the 11000 block of Indian River Drive North.

Good Samaritans were able to bring him back to shore and perform CPR. He was then taken to a local hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified and his condition is unknown at this time.

Expect a heavy law enforcement presence in that area, specifically the intersection of SE Cabot Street and SE Heckler Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening