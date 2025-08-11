28 residents displaced after fire sparks at Hobe Sound rehab facility

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the Martin Coast Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare just after noon on Monday, after receiving reports of a fire.

The center is located in the 9500 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

Upon arrival, responders were able to quickly knock down and isolate the fire. The sprinkler system had been activated and crews worked to shut it off.

According to MCFR, a total of 28 residents have been temporarily displaced. 11 will be staying in a separate building on site, and the rest are being transported to a partner assisted living facility.

Responders evaluated three patients. One of them was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries, one was transported to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital with minor injuries, and the third had minor injuries and declined transport.

Crews were able to clear the smoke with a positive-pressure ventilation system and worked to keep it contained.

It is believed that a lit cigarette caused the fire.

