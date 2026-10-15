1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Hobe Sound, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on SE Citrus Way in the Banner Lake area, leaving one person with a gunshot wound.

Detectives detained another person and brought them in for questioning. The victim was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and said more information will be released as it becomes available.