Vero Beach water system missed required monitoring step in January, city says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The City of Vero Beach Public Water System failed to meet a required drinking water monitoring standard in January, city officials announced, though they say there is no cause for concern about the safety of the water.

According to a notice distributed March 10, the system did not collect repeat samples at one distribution point after an initial test showed the presence of total coliform bacteria. The bacteria are common in the environment and are used as an indicator that potentially harmful organisms could be present.

City officials said the total coliform bacteria detected in the January test are not harmful themselves, and there is no evidence that anyone experienced adverse health effects. Residents were not required to boil water or take other precautions.

The required repeat samples were collected Feb. 26, and all tests came back negative for total coliform bacteria, resolving the issue, the city said.

"We have since collected the required repeat samples … None of the samples tested positive," the notice stated.

City officials urge residents to share the information with others who may not have received it directly. Questions can be directed to Jocelyn Labbé at (772) 978-5279.

General health guidelines for reducing the risk of microbial infection are available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

