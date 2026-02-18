VERO BEACH, Fla. — Reduction or elimination of property taxes in Florida is being discussed in Tallahassee.

But some cities on the Treasure Coast are trying to get ahead of the possible loss in revenue and how they can let neighbors know what this means for them.

WATCH BELOW: 'We would have to trim back all the departments,' Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Vero Beach prepares residents for potential property tax cuts in Florida

On Monday, around a table at Vero Beach City Hall, the city council discussed and prepared for the possibility of property taxes being reduced or eliminated in Florida.

“You have to be worried about this,” said Mayor John Cotugno. “You have to be prepared for it.”

Cotugno said this special meeting on Monday was to educate the community.

“To understand what a reduction or elimination of the property taxes will have on them,” said Cotugno.

City leaders said Vero Beach city property taxes make up nearly $14 million or around 39 percent of the city’s general fund, which is nearly the same amount as the police department’s budget.

“When somebody says they want their taxes lowered, the obvious answer is yes, but at what cost,” said Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls.

The cost, Falls said, could be potential cuts to city services.

“We would have to trim back all the departments and all the functions that we do,” said Falls. “The way the law is written now, is you can’t touch Public Safety. So, the police department we’d maintain that budget, and the cuts would have to come out of the rest.”

Cuts to the rest, like Public Works, Parks and Recreation and more.

One of the first things to go, Cotugno said, could be lifeguards.

“If you're looking to eliminate expenditures right away, that’s an item that pops right up,” said Cotugno. “You have a million dollar expenditure.”

Instead of a tax cut, city leaders said it could be a tax shift.

Cotugno said that means some free services might come with a price in order to make up for the lost revenue.

“Free parking we have in the city, the noncharging for boat ramps, we don’t charge anyone for using our beaches, those things are going to have to be addressed,” said Cotugno. “They have to be looked at as other sources of revenue.”

Falls said he thinks city leaders got their message across.

“I think this was a good first step,” said Falls.

A first step, Cotugno said, he wants to keep taking to inform neighbors.

“We will keep up the frequency and hopefully we will get the reach,” said Cotugno.