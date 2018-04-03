Vero Beach man faces 1st Degree Felony Murder charge after shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A Vero Beach man is facing a first-degree felony murder charge after a fatal shooting Monday at a Motel 6 in Indian River County.

According to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) Arrest Affidavit, Jayton Knowles entered a Vero Beach restaurant at 7:32 a.m. Monday and revealed he had been shot in the chest.

When deputies arrived, they asked Knowles who shot him and he told them that Jordan Dawkins, 20, had shot him.

Knowles was transported to a local hospital where he died within three hours of being shot.

IRCSO Crime Scene Detectives processed the scene and recovered two casings.

Dawkins was located and volunteered to come to the Sheriff's Office to be interviewed by detectives.

Dawkins told detectives that Knowles had robbed his girlfriend of $3,000 on March 31, 2018, and had struck Dawkins with a firearm across his face.

IRCSO says Dawkins stated that on Monday he waited at Motel 6, where he suspected he would see Knowles. Dawkins says his intention was to take money from Knowles and Dawkins brought a firearm in order to get the money.

Dawkins told detectives that he observed Knowles outside of the hotel rooms and approached him.

According to Dawkins, the two were "tussling" when the firearm went off.

Dawkins says after the shot was fired he fled with the firearm in a silver vehicle.

Jordan Dawkins is being held without bond at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.