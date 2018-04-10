Vero Beach boat fire causes temporary power outage.

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A boat fire in Vero Beach near the 17th Street Bridge caused a temporary power outage Tuesday.

Some electricity was turned off because the vessel was close to transmission lines, according to police.

It affected traffic lights near 17th Street and Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street and A1A.

Power has since been restored.

Police say the line across the river will be out during the investigation but it is not affecting any customers.

It's unclear if anyone on the boat was hurt.