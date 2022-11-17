Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Robert Bridges reported missing on Nov. 14
robert bridges.PNG
VBPD
robert bridges.PNG
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 15:56:28-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Police said a Vero Beach man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Vero Beach Police said Robert Bridges was found dead Thursday after being reported missing on Nov. 14. Surrounding law enforcement agencies had attempted to locate him based on his last known location.

The cause of death is pending and will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!