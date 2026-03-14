Bomb threat prompts FBI search of JetBlue plane landing in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a JetBlue flight en route to Vero Beach from Boston received a bomb threat Saturday morning.

Vero Beach Police Department was notified of the bomb threat by Massachusetts law enforcement. Once the plane landed safely on the north side of the Vero Beach Airport's terminal, a bomb dog search was conducted of the airplane while the passengers remained on board.

The police deparment requested assistance from multiple agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Dog Unit and the Indian River Fire Rescue Department.

The luggage of passengers was also removed from the plane and separately searched.

The plane was deemed safe and then taxied to the terminal for passengers to disembark.

Vero Beach police say this is an ongoing investigation.