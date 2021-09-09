Watch
NewsRegion Indian River County

Actions

Military mine found on Indian River County beach

Device uncovered in South Beach area of North Hutchinson Island
items.[0].image.alt
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
A mine found in the South Beach area of Indian River County on Sept. 9, 2021.
A mine found in the South Beach area of Indian River County on Sept. 9, 2021.jpg
A mine found in the South Beach area of Indian River County on Sept. 9, 2021 (1).jpg
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 10:22:14-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The bomb squad is on scene Thursday after residents uncovered a military mine on an Indian River County beach, authorities said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the ordnance was found against a sea wall in the South Beach area of North Hutchinson Island.

"A secondary device cap was brought back by roadway by one of the residents," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The neighboring St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is on scene, and no residents are being evacuated at this time.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.