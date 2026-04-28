WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a world where people are constantly plugged in, a wellness space in West Palm Beach is asking visitors to do the opposite and disconnect.

Tucked away off Wilson Road, Slawth Haus is a phone-free wellness space built around the simple idea of slowing down, powering down, and tuning in with nature, yourself, and the people around you.

WATCH BELOW: 'Put your phone down, enjoy the space,' Zach Bush tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

West Palm Beach wellness space Slawth Haus asks guests to lock away their phones

"Like an adult summer camp," Howie Diamond said.

Founders Duane Denton and Howie Diamond told WPTV's Kayla McDermott the outdoor sanctuary transports visitors out of the city.

"They feel like they're in a totally different country," Denton said.

"We believe people are more isolated than they've ever been, glued to their screens and just really living a fast paced life," Diamond said.

The logo for Slawth Haus is what you would expect, a sloth.

"You come here to move slowly," Denton said.

The space requires guests to lock away their phones. Instead of technology, visitors are encouraged to use saunas and cold plunges, or practice yoga and meditation.

"Put your phone down, enjoy the space," Zach Bush said."Being able to unplug and just connect with real people, that's been very effective. You feel refreshed."

In today's always-online culture, a break may be more important than ever. Especially, when checking people's daily screen time, they were surprised by the high numbers.

"Nine hours, 46 minutes, that's a lot," one man said.

"That's actually less than I thought," Sonia Raspante said when looking at her phone, which had over seven hours of screen time a day. But was shocked when her dad's phone clocked more than twelve hours.

"There's been increases in anxiety and depression," Diamond said.

Research from the National Library of Medicine and the Associated Clinic of Psychology shows reducing screen time can have measurable mental health benefits. In one study, participants who cut their daily phone use saw improvements in depression, stress, sleep and overall well-being.

"The algorithms are very powerful, and it's very addictive," Diamond said.

Guests do pay to trade screen time for stillness at the facility and can now be grandfathered in for a lesser amount.

"There's a life outside of of your phone," Diamond said.

WPTV

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