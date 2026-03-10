West Palm Beach police evacuate homes after man claims to have explosive device

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities temporarily evacuated homes in West Palm Beach's north end Monday evening after a man claimed to have an explosive device, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6 p.m. after investigators found a note from 32-year-old John Nordquist stating he was in possession of an explosive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called in as a precaution, and officers cleared nearby residences.

Residents were allowed to return home around 7:30 p.m.

Nordquist had been taken into custody earlier Monday on unrelated charges, according to WPBPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

