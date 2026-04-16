West Palm Beach police arrest 9 people, seize 6 firearms during Operation Silent Spruce

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and six firearms were seized during a targeted enforcement operation in Pleasant City, the West Palm Beach Police Department announced Thursday.

The department said they executed four simultaneous search warrants on Monday as part of Operation Silent Spruce. Police said the investigation began early this year after community members submitted tips about nuisance properties associated with repeat offenses.

Police said they seized five handguns, one rifle, several hundred dollars in cash, drug paraphernalia and narcotics. The drugs included 1.5 pounds of marijuana, six grams of crack cocaine and two grams of bath salts.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV

"This investigation is a direct result of community members speaking up, trusting and sharing information with our officers. These partnerships are critical to our success," West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said during Thursday's news conference. "We will continue working proactively to keep our neighborhoods safe. We encourage anyone with information to come forward; if you see something, say something."

The nine individuals who were arrested face 19 felony charges and one misdemeanor. The felonies include eight counts of sale of narcotics, three counts of sale of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a specified location, one count of possession of fentanyl, one count of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and six public order offenses. One person faces a misdemeanor count of failure to appear.

The city said it is reviewing the properties involved in criminal drug activity under its nuisance abatement ordinance. Police said Operation Silent Spruce is part of ongoing efforts to proactively address crime and enhance public safety.