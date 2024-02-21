West Palm Beach drug dealer, career criminal sentenced to 45 years in prison

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 24-year-old West Palm Beach man on Tuesday was sentenced to the mandatory minimum 45 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges related to his participation in a conspiracy to sell fentanyl, cocaine and meth, and his possession of a machine gun.

Willie Boone's hearing was before District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg in West Palm Beach.

On Nov 2, the jury found Boone guilty of several chagres,

On March 3, 2022, the West Palm Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence and he was detained along with Kevin Gibson.

During the search, officers recovered controlled substances that N-Pyrrolidino Etonitazene, Eutylone and cocaine. Other recovered evidence included two firearms, one of which was a Glock Model 17 pistol with a machine gun conversion device making it fully automatic.

Boone, who previously had been convicted of three felony drug-trafficking offenses, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gibson, 30, was sentenced to 77 months incarceration followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful transport of firearms on April 20, 2023

The jury convicted Boone of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to register a machine gun.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the West Palm Beach Police Department investigated the case.

This conviction is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.