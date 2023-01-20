Watch Now
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach

The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale called Artistry,
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 20, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale with 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair.

At the event, called Artistry, visitors can pay $10 to shop each day through Saturday for new and vintage men's and women's clothing from designers like Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Armani, Prada and Pucci.

Art, antiques, English silver, linens, Wedgwood china and other household décor will also be available for sale.

The Armory Art Center is located at 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach.

Proceeds will benefit the Armory's youth arts education and community outreach programs.

