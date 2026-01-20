Vehicle crash leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect in Palm Beach County overnight.

The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to the 500 block of Evernia Street at around 11:20 p.m. Monday after reports of an armed robbery. During the investigation, a suspect vehicle driven by Shaun Boneta, 42, was located driving south on I-95.

Boneta crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly after and taken to the hospital. He is now being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing in collaboration with the Boynton Beach Police Department.