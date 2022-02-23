Taco Bell shooting suspect accused of opening fire at employees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of shooting two people at a Taco Bell in West Palm Beach has been arrested.

Chevarus Stewart, 34, of Greenacres, faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a West Palm Beach police report, Stewart entered the Taco Bell on 45th Street just after 6 p.m. Monday night, walked behind the counter, approached the kitchen area and "began shooting at the employees."

Two employees were wounded in the shooting and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Chris Mills/WPTV Two Taco Bell employees were wounded in a shooting at the fast-food restaurant on 45th Street, Feb. 21, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

One of the employees who was standing near the drive-thru window at the time recognized the shooter as Stewart, who is the ex-boyfriend of Taco Bell manager Rayshawn King.

During an interview with police, King claimed Stewart had been calling the restaurant and her cellphone throughout the day, threatening her.

King told police she believed the intended target was another employee whom she had been involved with intimately. She also claimed Stewart had recently been released from jail for an armed aggravated assault charge and that she had been the victim in that incident.

Police said Stewart has been arrested 26 times on felony charges and 24 times on misdemeanor charges. Police said he was convicted of 14 misdemeanors and eight felonies.

A Palm Beach County judge ruled Wednesday morning that Stewart be held without bond.