Student struck by car during West Palm Beach walkout

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile was injured in a crash involving a car in West Palm Beach on Monday afternoon, while reportedly participating in a walkout protest, police said.

The West Palm Beach police said they responded to the crash on the 5300 block of North Military Trail around 12:30 p.m. The juvenile, whose age was not released, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile is believed to have been participating in a walkout protest at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.