Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The southbound morning commute on Interstate 95 saw a long slowdown at Belvedere Road after an early morning crash.

The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. It closed I-95 for more than an hour.

Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers.

The on-ramp at Okeechobee Boulevard has also been blocked as authorities investigate the crash.

