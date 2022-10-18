Watch Now
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

The southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Oct 18, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The southbound morning commute on Interstate 95 saw a long slowdown at Belvedere Road after an early morning crash.

The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. It closed I-95 for more than an hour.

Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers.

The on-ramp at Okeechobee Boulevard has also been blocked as authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

