Sand arrives for Sandi the holiday sand tree

Deliveries began Monday for about dozen truck loads of sand that will be used to build Sandi the sand tree for the holidays.
Sand delivered for the Sandi Tree in West Palm Beach.
There was a sign of the upcoming holiday season in West Palm Beach Monday morning.
Chopper 5 captured video of trucks delivering sand that will be used to create Sandi the 35-foot, 700-ton, holiday sand tree.
About a dozen truckloads of sand will be dropped off every day through Thursday.
The tree lighting will happen during Clematis by Night on November 29th.