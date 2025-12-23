Police warn of luxury car theft surge in West Palm Beach neighborhoods

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are urging residents to lock their vehicles as car thefts surge throughout the city, with luxury vehicles being the primary targets just days before Christmas.

The West Palm Beach Police Department has been investigating a string of car thefts, with officers reporting incidents several days a week throughout the year.

"These individuals are specifically targeting higher-end vehicles," said Rachel Leitao with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The stolen vehicles include luxury cars ranging from Range Rovers to Mercedes and BMWs.

"Anything that once they take it, they may be able to get some big bucks," Leitao said.

Police say thieves are targeting neighborhoods with reputations for having higher-end vehicles. The El Cid neighborhood has emerged as a particular hot spot for these thefts.

Brian Forman, who spends significant time in the El Cid neighborhood, described the area's vehicle landscape.

"Nice cars. I mean, Porsches and Lexuses. A lot of old money that lives here," Forman said.

From January through September, at least 50 cars were targeted on just the south side of the city, leading to roughly two dozen arrests. Police say all suspects arrested are under 18 years old.

"Oh, my gosh. I would probably say in their 20s, younger, younger. Oh boy, all under 18. Oh my gosh," Forman said.

While some might assume thieves use sophisticated methods to break into vehicles, police say these are crimes of opportunity.

"Individuals are leaving their keys and their key fobs inside of unlocked cars," Leitao said.

Police also report drivers are leaving their cars running and unattended, creating easy targets for thieves.

"We had a citizen that was at the gas station that left their vehicle running, and individual attempted to take their vehicle. Definitely scared this person," Leitao said.

With Christmas just days away, police are emphasizing the importance of vehicle security. Officers recommend locking car doors and folding in mirrors, which serves as a visual indicator that a vehicle is typically locked.

