Police investigate after early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach early Tuesday.

At around 3:30 a.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert along the 1100 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information about a suspect.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

