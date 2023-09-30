Watch Now
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Presidential Golfview Condos

Suspect is in custody in Broward County
Officers responded at the Presidential Golfview Condominium off North Congress Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Interstate 95. Sept. 27, 2023.
Joel Lopez/WPTV
Officers responded at the Presidential Golfview Condominium off North Congress Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Interstate 95. Sept. 27, 2023.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 09:51:52-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Saturday morning arrested a suspect in the shooting death at Presidential Golfview Condos on Wednesday night.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, detectives arrested a suspect in the shooting at 1720 N. Congress Avenue, which is east of Interstate 95 and near Tanger Outlets.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said the suspect is in custody in Broward County.

Jachles plans to release more information later Saturday.

At the time Wednesday, Jachles said there was no danger to the public.

