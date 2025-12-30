Pedestrian in wheelchair critically injured in West Palm Beach crash near shopping plaza

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police are investigating a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the Southdale Shopping Plaza on Monday evening.

Authorities said officers were called to the 800 block of Nottingham Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was crossing northbound in a motorized wheelchair.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further details about the identities of those involved have been released. The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash remains ongoing.