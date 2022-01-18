Watch
Opera singer accepts insanity plea in Mar-a-Lago breach

Florida prosecutors accept Hannah Roemhild's plea during brief hearing
WPTV/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Hannah Roemhild is accused of driving her SUV through a security checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago.
Hannah Roemhild
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 18, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors accepted Hannah Roemhild's plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state.

Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August.

Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness.

Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

